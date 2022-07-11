Warm weather makes for volatile Monday

People are also reading…
It was a volatile start to the week as hot, dry weather looks to continue and the latest USDA report arrives tomorrow. “A strong Dollar and a weather market in the grains started our week off with high volatility,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA’s July Crop Production report will be released at 11:00 am CT tomorrow.”
“Soybeans continued their recovery today along with the rest of the soy complex as the two-week forecast shows above normal temperatures and dryness,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If these conditions continue into August, the soybean crop could be in some trouble, and lower yields would tighten the already tight carryout.”