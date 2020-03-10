Analysts were reacting on Tuesday to the latest WASDE report. “The USDA report was a bust for the most part,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “US ending stocks were unchanged for corn bans and all classes of wheat. The funds have moved over to the buying side of the table. Let’s see if the momentum can continue.”
On Tuesday, a variety of markets were bouncing back from Monday’s nosedive. “Most commodities and energy markets recovered from Monday’s sharp selloff,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Hope US would implement a stimulus to offset any impact the spread of the coronavirus might have supported prices.”