WASDE a 'non-event'

Today’s WASDE report was a non-event as numbers were in line with trade estimates, according to ADM Investor Services. Markets moved lower on recession worries and China Covid lockdowns while the dollar rally weighed on commodities.
Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan held a phone call yesterday to discuss coordinating efforts to ship grain from the Black Sea. More talks will continue on Wednesday between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the U.N., according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.