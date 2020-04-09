Thursday’s WASDE report is being viewed as bearish for corn when compared to pre-report estimates, says Hightower. World ending stocks came in higher than expectations, while U.S. ending stocks were up slightly. Ethanol usage was reduced by 375 million bushels, according to Hightower.
Hightower says the WASDE numbers are considerably mixed for soybeans. Ending stocks for U.S. beans were 50 million bushels higher than expect, said USDA. Exports were lowered by 50 million bushels in the report.
Markets will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday/Easter Holiday, reopening Sunday night.