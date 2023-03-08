Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“May corn traded both sides of unchanged but couldn’t manage a higher settlement to follow up yesterday’s gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hed…

Soy, wheat continue to drive higher

“Soybeans and wheat left corn behind today, as they continued yesterday’s positive momentum in lower volume trade,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS H…

Export sales still just a rumor

Still no confimation of recent corn sales to China, however rumors still persist. Negotiations to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative have s…

Corn

May corn made an important bounce back today, up 6 cents despite no confirmation of rumored corn sales to China, according to Kevin Stockard o…

Corn

Export business appears to be “circulating,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said, which is helping corn markets gap higher. Meanwhile, he notes tha…