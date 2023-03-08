The USDA released the latest WASDE report on Wednesday, and the report brought the market a few surprises.
“One of the more negative pieces to the report was the cut in U.S. corn export demand by 75 mb, lowering the expected U.S. corn export total to 1.850 bln bushels for the marketing year. This revision added 75 mb to ending stocks forecast,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“The markets were mixed with the soybeans higher while corn and wheat were mostly lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The livestock markets were higher across the board with the feeder cattle market making new contract highs and are at the highest levels since 2015.”