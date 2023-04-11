People are also reading…
The USDA’s punt on WASDE pushed soybeans up and corn and wheat lower. With no changes in Russias wheat crop or China’s soybean imports, prices are now up to weather and crop conditions, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
WASDE report highlights, per CHS Hedging: U.S. corn ending stocks were 1.342 billion bushels vs 1.322 billion average estimate. Corn food/seed/industrial was up 10 million and corn imports were reduced by 10 million bushels. World corn ending stocks were 295.4 MMT vs 295.2 MMT estimate. WASDE U.S. soybean ending stocks were 210 million bushels vs 198 million estimate. World soybean ending stocks were 100.3 MMT vs 98.56 MMT estimate. WASDE U.S. wheat ending stocks were 598 million bushels vs 574 million estimate. Wheat feed use was cut 25 million bushels to 55 million.