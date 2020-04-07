Traders continue to gauge demand during this time of uncertainty, Allendale said as the USDA Supply and Demand report estimates show corn ending stocks at an average of 2.004 bln bushels, soybean stocks at 430 mln bushel and wheat stocks at 940 mln bushels.
Due to the recent drop in demand for oil and energy, Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to cut production this Thursday “but only if the U.S. joins the effort to cope with the disastrous effect of the coronavirus on fuel demand,” Allendale said.