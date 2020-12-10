 Skip to main content
WASDE, COVID relief taking stage

The WASDE report will take the focus of traders through 11 a.m. CT today, as markets look for a direction market. “Production numbers will not be updated in this month’s report as the USDA only adjusts the demand side,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.

A funding extension passed by the House of Representatives will keep the federal government running in the U.S., as they attempt to pass another stimulus bill for COVID-19 relief.

