WASDE, crude oil pressure crop market

The March WASDE report was released today, resulting in lower prices across the board in crop markets. “Most of the numbers were in line with expectations,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said, despite the negative reactions. “We built quite a premium in the market with Ukraine and the impact it could have on global trade, but the USDA didn’t show many changes.”
“The slight rise in U.S. & world ending stocks (in wheat) is because of reduced U.S. and Black Sea exports in the 2021/22 crop,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “The price action has prompted corn and soybeans to also remain defensive despite both markets having smaller U.S. and world stocks.”
In the report, the USDA indicated that Russia’s military action in Ukraine has “significantly increased the uncertainty” of the world supply and demand conditions.