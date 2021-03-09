 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WASDE doesn't bring excitement to markets

WASDE doesn't bring excitement to markets

Today’s WASDE report did not “feed the bull,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. Soybeans still saw gains in the market today, while corn saw a little pressure, he said. “There is plenty of premium in the prices on the one hand, while on the other hand, demand base seems very secure both domestically as well as globally,” Zuzolo said.

In the report, U.S. ending stock projections were largely unchanged, with cotton receiving the only noticeable change. World stocks were slightly raised for corn and soybeans, while wheat saw a drop.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Total Farm marketing said renewable diesel, a clean burning fuel that utilizes soy, is seeing increased demand lately, which could help market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

May corn closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as traders remain fearful of increased supply from South America, and less demand for U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Old crop corn is trading “right in the middle of the range,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “We are up at the higher end of the range for…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market stirred about on worries about the deep-freeze temperatures moving across the winter wheat areas this and next week,” Ami L.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures traded lower amid talk that the U.S. southern plains region could see needed rain early next week, according to ADM Investor Services.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News