WASDE doesn't bring excitement to markets

Today’s WASDE report did not “feed the bull,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. Soybeans still saw gains in the market today, while corn saw a little pressure, he said. “There is plenty of premium in the prices on the one hand, while on the other hand, demand base seems very secure both domestically as well as globally,” Zuzolo said.
In the report, U.S. ending stock projections were largely unchanged, with cotton receiving the only noticeable change. World stocks were slightly raised for corn and soybeans, while wheat saw a drop.