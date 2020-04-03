Allendale released estimates for next Thursday’s USDA Supply and Demand report. “We estimate corn ending stocks at 2,067 million bushels, soybeans 440 million bushels, and wheat at 950 million bushels,” they said. “All are increases over last year.”
CHS Hedging says the corn market “got a semblance of stability on the energy news that put a bid under crude.” Crude oil futures were up roughly $5/barrel most of the Thursday morning, with RBOB up 10-12 cents. CHS said “the damage is done for U.S. ethanol corn demand it seems.”