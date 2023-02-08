People are also reading…
The USDA supply and demand report was a key driver of markets today. “The petroleum complex continued its rally, trading higher for 3 days in a row now, but diesel reversed lower by the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA’s February S&D report was the main focus of the grain trade today.”
“Today’s focus was the relatively uneventful WASDE report, which included adjustments but did not have a major effect on (soybean) prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The USDA increased their estimates for the US ending soybean stocks from just 210 mb to 225 mb due to a reduction in crush estimates of 15 mb, a slightly bearish figure but did not deter prices from moving higher.”