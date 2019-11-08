Production was down overall today in the WASDE report, “in wheat and corn especially,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodities Analytics said. “This report was supportive feed-grains, and with U.S. Corn yield falling due to population, I’d expect the trade would start to assume another yield cut is now in the works on lighter test weights.”
In the report today, estimated corn yields were moved lower by 1.6 bushels to 166.8 bushels per acre, while soybean yields saw a slight increase to 47.1 bushels per acre.