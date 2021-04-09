 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WASDE hurts soybean markets

WASDE hurts soybean markets

Today’s WASDE report went in two different directions for the grain markets. Soybean ending stocks were up globally “above trade estimates,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said, while wheat was below estimates. Meanwhile, corn is expected to see more reductions in South America.

“We’ll likely see the new-crop bean-corn ratio take a hit,” Zuzolo said. “I think this is appropriate given the U.S. farmer planting soybeans aggressively currently.”

There are inflation concerns, but most equity markets continued “marching higher” today as there are signs of economic recovery, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded significantly higher today, surprising many with the sharp rally ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedgi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

In overnight trade “a large hedge fund decided to liquidate a large long soyoil futures position,” leading to lower closes, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

“Our weather guys April Midwest forecast is warm with mostly normal rains,” ADM Investor Services said. “Summer 2021 forecast calls for normal…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Short term trends “remain stronger” after last week’s acreage data, but follow-through buying is needed to keep prices firm, Total Farm Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans have been trading higher for three straight sessions “and are on the way to No. 4,” CHS Hedging said. Export inspections are right in…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News