WASDE hurts soybean markets

Today’s WASDE report went in two different directions for the grain markets. Soybean ending stocks were up globally “above trade estimates,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said, while wheat was below estimates. Meanwhile, corn is expected to see more reductions in South America.
“We’ll likely see the new-crop bean-corn ratio take a hit,” Zuzolo said. “I think this is appropriate given the U.S. farmer planting soybeans aggressively currently.”
There are inflation concerns, but most equity markets continued “marching higher” today as there are signs of economic recovery, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.