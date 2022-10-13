WASDE impact felt two days later

People are also reading…
Traders are still parsing the latest USDA supply and demand numbers. “Post USDA supply and demand report traders began to question USDA estimate of US soybean exports and carryout,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some are beginning to focus on talk of record 2023 South America supplies.”
“The September CPI was 8.2%,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Markets are now expecting a .75 rate increase in November, which gave early pressure on stocks and commodities to start the day. Those markets recovered during the session as news stories reported Putin wouldn’t agree to an extension of the Ukraine export corridor unless certain demands were met.”