WASDE is the focus on Friday

Oliver Sloup of BlueLine Futures said he wouldn’t be surprised if the USDA report is a “bit of a dud” not affecting prices much. “Historically this isn’t the one that packs a punch that was last week.”
John Payne of Daniels Trading said he doesn’t expect any surprises or big changes in the April WASDE report today. There may be an increase in corn demand, he said this morning.
Stronger than expected export sales, a weakening U.S. dollar, concern about Brazil’s safrinha corn and gains in wheat all led to an positive buying tone from the money flow yesterday which contributed to strong gains in old corn, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning. He says, The WASDE report at 11 a.m. today will provide a big finish to an “already volatile week.”