WASDE leaves 'cloud' over trade

The USDA tightened the U.S. corn and soybean carryovers, but higher wheat stocks “left a cloud over the market,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Reseasrch said. “Military action reducing wheat exports from the Black Sea and the high U.S. dollar are prompting buyers to look elsewhere.”
Russia and Ukraine “did not make any progress” in their diplomatic talks for a ceasefire, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Russia is banning exports of medical, auto, and agricultural equipment, as well as some other telecoms and tech.”
Stockard said China is also indicating they will have a “serious response” if the U.S. puts sanctions on them over the Russia/Ukraine conflict. “Russia says China refused to supply them with aircraft parts.”