 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WASDE numbers a mixed bag

WASDE numbers a mixed bag

The markets are still digesting Friday’s USDA numbers with a slightly negative tone for beans and wheat and a more positive tone for corn as WASDE increased all corn’s main demand sectors last week, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “We expect a bumpy ride as we unofficially kick off the U.S. growing season,” he said.

Cuts to both U.S. and world stocks in Friday’s mildly bullish WASDE report were somewhat offset by increased production estimates for Brazil and Argentina’s corn crops, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Although both old and new futures contracts made new contract highs on the initial trade, the allure of selling December futures over $5 and May futures just under $6 brought in profit taking and hedging,” he said.

There is talk that China may tighten controls on commodity prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China Central bank asked lenders to tighten credit growth. There is also increase tension between China and the United States over Taiwan safety.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

In overnight trade “a large hedge fund decided to liquidate a large long soyoil futures position,” leading to lower closes, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded significantly higher today, surprising many with the sharp rally ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedgi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Short term trends “remain stronger” after last week’s acreage data, but follow-through buying is needed to keep prices firm, Total Farm Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans have been trading higher for three straight sessions “and are on the way to No. 4,” CHS Hedging said. Export inspections are right in…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Analysts are watching to see what export adjustments the USDA makes in Friday’s report. “Soybean oil continues to push soybean futures higher,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News