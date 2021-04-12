WASDE numbers a mixed bag

The markets are still digesting Friday’s USDA numbers with a slightly negative tone for beans and wheat and a more positive tone for corn as WASDE increased all corn’s main demand sectors last week, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “We expect a bumpy ride as we unofficially kick off the U.S. growing season,” he said.
Cuts to both U.S. and world stocks in Friday’s mildly bullish WASDE report were somewhat offset by increased production estimates for Brazil and Argentina’s corn crops, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Although both old and new futures contracts made new contract highs on the initial trade, the allure of selling December futures over $5 and May futures just under $6 brought in profit taking and hedging,” he said.
There is talk that China may tighten controls on commodity prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China Central bank asked lenders to tighten credit growth. There is also increase tension between China and the United States over Taiwan safety.