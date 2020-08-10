NOTE: Due to technical and weather issues futures prices were unable to be updated by the staff
“Supply and demand report comes out Aug. 12,” Dan Morgan, with VBI, Inc., said. “The grain market in both corn and beans have shown some very good reports. Crop ratings keep coming out good, and keep putting pressure on both corn and beans. We need to see what this supply and demand report says, and see how willing funds are to stay on the short side of the corn market.”
“Basis levels are widening on both corn and beans,” Morgan says. “We still have a lot of deferred price grain that will come at the end of the month, and we will need to see exactly what type of weather we have throughout the grain growing area to fulfill expectations on the crop.”