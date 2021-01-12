 Skip to main content
WASDE report bullish as grains surge

Today’s WASDE report was “bullish across the books,” said Daniel Trading’s John Payne. For corn, the big surprise was the projected yield per harvested acre in 2020/2021, of 172 bushels, down from November’s estimate of 175.8, adding support for the market.

Payne called it “the same deal” on soybeans, with less aggressive cuts, from a 50.7 yield estimate in November to 50.2. “Tremendous changes in the fundamental set up, sets us up for a fun year ahead, just given weather and demand,” Payne said.

