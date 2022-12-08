WASDE report coming tomorrow

People are also reading…
“Grains were mixed today, with March beans extending their rally, up 13 cents, March corn slightly higher, up 1 ¼, and March KC wheat down 4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude oil started the day strong, but finished down 55 cents… The USDA will release their December WASDE report tomorrow, Friday, December 9 at 11am CT.”
“Tomorrow’s WASDE report shouldn’t hold many surprises but a minor increase in US soybean ending stocks is possible, along with potential adjustments to Brazil and Argentina’s crop especially with the drought in Argentina,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Private analysts expect Brazil’s crop to be between 152 mmt and 160 mmt, likely a record large crop.”