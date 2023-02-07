People are also reading…
The debate continues whether the loss of corn production in Argentina and lack of acreage in the U.S. in 2023 are offset by the 2022/23 declines in exports and ethanol usage in the U.S.. Traders expect minor adjustments to USDA’s U.S. balance sheets in tomorrow’s Supply & Demand Report, according to Sean Lusk of Walsh Trading.
China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday it had fined six companies and individuals for violating rules related to the testing or selling of genetically modified corn and soybeans, according to ADM Investor Services.