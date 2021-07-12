 Skip to main content
WASDE report pushes grains higher

WASDE report pushes grains higher

“The commodity complex saw mostly higher trade today with soybeans, corn, and wheat higher throughout the day,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA report was released at 11:00 a.m. There were no yield adjustments for new crop corn or soybeans. Old crop adjustments were small… Spring wheat was below expectations and was the biggest mover in the market.”

Analysts are watching to see if corn can still push higher, looking to export news and the weather. “Key resistance is the 5.70 gap,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Need some help from either Mother Nature or China buying to push over $5.70. Mondays 2 week US Midwest forecast will be key to price direction.”

