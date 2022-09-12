 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WASDE report pushes soybeans higher

"USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn and neutral wheat. What they gave us was bullish soybeans, friendly corn and negative wheat. USDA estimated U.S. 2022 corn crop at 13,944 mln bu. versus 14,088 expected.”

“Soybeans and corn moved higher after the September WASDE report was released, while wheat had little reaction,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The USDA lowered their soybean yield estimate from 51.9 to 50.5 bushels per acre, well below the 51.5 average trade guess. Harvested acres were down 600,000 to 86.6 mln.”

