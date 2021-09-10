 Skip to main content
WASDE report releases at 11 a.m. CDT

WASDE report releases at 11 a.m. CDT

After weeks of anticipation, the USDA WASDE report is set to release this morning. Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said yield reports “have not been exceptional” except for a handful of areas so far, but since its early things could surprise today.

“We will probably see a bigger yield number, and a lower demand number,” Zuzolo said. “The lower demand number is the thing I’ll focus on most after the report.”

“I think the acreage is probably the biggest wildcard in all markets as the recent FSA data uncovered more wheat and corn acreage,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “This is why wheat has seen the weakness in the last few days as spec traders flush.”

The U.S. dollar also weakened today as there is uncertainty of ending current stimulus after a conversation with President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping yesterday, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

