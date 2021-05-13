 Skip to main content
WASDE weakness spilling into Thursday

WASDE weakness spilling into Thursday

Yesterday’s WASDE report went “generally as expected,” according to Jerry Gidel of Midland research. “However, the world boards optimism for larger U.S. and World 2021/22 crops produced some modest new-crop U.S. export forecasts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gidel looked at Brazilian weather conditions continuing to hit the second-crop corn output, while dry weather in the western Corn Belt and Plains are “obstacles” in the U.S.

Outside of grains, the Colonial pipeline restarted operations after the cyberattack interruption, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging noted. Both crude and refined product prices “were seen dropping sharply today” with inflation also playing a factor.

