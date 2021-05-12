 Skip to main content
WASDE weighs on feed grains

Markets were mixed after today’s WASDE report was released. Corn and wheat fell, while soybeans stayed higher after the USDA information.

“If you look at the raw data numbers from USDA, what should strike you is the lack of ‘tight’ supplies we see in corn and soybeans,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “I believe that if wheat and corn want to go lower, the soy is going to feel that pressure.”

“The path of least resistance for the trade is lower—as it should become more comfortable that it’s done its job of rationing demand,” Zuzolo said.

Meanwhile, energy markets were higher today as oil rose 44 cents and the down closed “sharply lower,” according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said, leading to some of the weight on markets.

