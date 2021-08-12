 Skip to main content
WASDE yields ‘shocked the market’

Corn traded drastically higher following today’s WASDE report, Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said.

“The larger-than-anticipated reduction to the U.S. yield shocked the market into action,” White said. “U.S. ending stocks were still in line with the trade estimates, as changes including an increased beginning stocks and reduced exports helped to tamper the lower production number.”

“USDA lowered the U.S. 2021 soybean crop but dropped demand even more,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They lowered the U.S. crush but also lowered U.S. soyoil and soymeal demand. USDA estimated the U.S. 2021 soybean crop near 4,339 mln bu. vs. (previous) USDA (estimate of) 4,405. Soybean yield near 50.0 vs. (previous) USDA (estimate of) 50.8.”

