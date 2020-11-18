Analysts are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA export sales report, and watching for news of more sales to China. “There was still no new US soybean sales to China despite rumors of them buying US soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Asian soybean and soyoil contracts are at new highs. Talk of higher feed and food demand.”
“US weather has been great for harvesting until last week with warn and dry conditions for much of the Midwest,” Jack Scoville, with The Price Futures Group, said. “The weather has turned cooler and a little wetter in the last week and temperatures are cool this week although it is dry. Yield reports have generally been good except for the drought and derecho areas of Iowa.”