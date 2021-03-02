Weaker corn and beans, stronger dollar bodes poorly for grain markets

Corn and beans are weaker while wheat is posting gains as the U.S. and European Union mull some potential sanctions on Russia, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
The U.S. dollar traded a fresh one-month high overnight, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There’s some concern that these rising bond yields could drive investors back into safe haven assets and maybe away form riskier currencies,” he said. “A strong dollar is typically a negative for U.S. commodity markets.”
In Argentina, net drying will continue in most of the region through March 10, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Last evening’s GFS model was wetter in week two of the outlook in Argentina compared to the midday GFS model. Notable rain in southern Brazil Tuesday through next Monday will be beneficial in preventing moisture stress; however, it will also lead to some fieldwork delays.