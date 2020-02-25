“Despite weakness in outside markets as crude oil markets continue to push lower and the ongoing selling pressure in equity markets, the corn market did find some footing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Other grain markets also saw overall consolidation in a weakening of the U.S. dollar off of its most recent highs, which likely helped bring some firmness into the corn market.”
But grain markets continued to try to sort out uncertainty for the global marketplace.
“The grain markets bounced off their lows from yesterday despite weakness in the equity market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There is much uncertainty in the marketplace over the spread of the coronavirus and what is at stake for the global economy.”