“The grain markets traded lower at the open on favorable weather and spillover weakness in the energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned higher midday on a rebound to the green in the outside markets. A weaker US$ provided underlying support to the grain markets.”
“Private forecaster Informa is estimating corn acres at 94.1 mln acres,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This could be a big deal if weather has an impact as the most recent USDA estimate currently rests at 97 mln acres. On June 30 there will be a new estimate from the USDA as farmers are re-surveyed. Mostly benign weather in the near-term forecast left prices without direction today.”