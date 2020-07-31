Weather and the size of the crop were on traders’ minds Friday, as they waited for more news. “A mixed day in the grains today, dealing with mostly favorable weather condition, big crop ideas, and lack of fresh news to provide solid direction,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil was the star today on decent use in the biofuels sector.”
“The 6 to 10 day outlook for the US Midwest has rains falling across the regions Friday of next and through the weekend; temps will be running below average over the next 10 days,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The 11 to 16 day forecast for the Midwest has the GFS model showing below average rainfall and below average temps.”