Weather conducive to planting

Sufficient moisture and warming is expected over the next couple of weeks to stimulate some fieldwork from the lower Midwest into the Delta and southeastern states, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some planting will also begin for early season crops in the Northern Plains, but only if significant rain falls and that remains questionable since the advertised event is a week away.
The market was weaker overnight on news of beneficial rainfall for both Argentina and Brazil’s second-crop corn, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Markets do remain price choppy, but volatility continues its march higher in anticipation what should be a dandy of a stocks and intentions report from USDA this Wednesday,” he said. “Price reactions could be violent.”