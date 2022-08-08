 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather developments leave markets mixed

Overall it was a mixed day for crop markets as traders sorted through weather developments. “Grain markets and equity markets were back and forth today with the grain markets finishing the day mixed,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn, KC wheat, and spring wheat were both lower while soybeans were mixed. Chicago wheat was higher.”

“It is likely both bulls and bears are positioned where they currently want to be in front of Friday’s USDA Supply and Demand report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Both have valid arguments with the nod going to the bears as recent rains were beneficial to many. Yet, it is expected that crop ratings will confirm 13 to 15% of the (corn) crop as poor to very poor.”

