Prices jumped higher a return of hotter and drier forecast for next week with some extreme heat noted for the Eastern Corn Belt, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. Positioning ahead of today’s monthly USDA report was also a factor as was continued reports of disappointing Russian wheat yields. Although weekly exports sales for corn and beans were better than expected, they were still well below the pace needed to avoid further demand cuts. The report and the latest weather forecasts will drive direction into the weekend.
The two-week weather maps are completely opposite, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services pointed out. The American shows normal rains for much of the Midwest while the European model is hot and dry. “It couldn’t be much more divergent than those two forecasts,” he said. Also, he said, there are parts of China that received 30 inches of rain this week.
Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging pointed out that some forecasts are suggesting that this could be the hottest July on record for the U.S. Corn Belt.