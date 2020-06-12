Grain Markets are mixed to end the data-filled trading week. With the USDA report now out of the way, traders will monitor the latest in weather forecast as they look to the end of month Grain Stocks and Acreage reports, Allendale said.
USDA did have some bearish shocks for wheat, but it was a pretty ho-hum report for corn and beans, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said.
A U.S. forecaster says there is a 60% chance that a neutral weather pattern will continue during the northern hemisphere summer this year and an even chance that it continues into fall and winter, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.