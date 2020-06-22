With summer officially kicking off on Saturday, the most important part of the growing season will start in earnest in the weeks ahead which will determine just how large the stockpiles of world soy and grain supply will be this fall, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The beneficial weather is overpowering the optimism of additional agriculture imports from China, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
This morning’s one- to five-day weather model looks drier across the I-70 states of Kansas, Missouri, central and southern Illinois and Indiana, but is still shows a large area of moisture for Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.