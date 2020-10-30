The overnight forecasts for Argentina turned much drier as the strengthening La Nina gets a tighter dry grip, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. An Argentine drought would be a huge bullish factor this winter.
Macro market weakness and a strong day for the U.S. dollar index led to some further month-end liquidation for our sector yesterday, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “We do have some geopolitical uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections next week, however,” he said.
Soybeans and corn futures will trade financial and Covid news plus increasing demand for U.S. exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Wheat is still a weather market, especially for Russia and the U.S.