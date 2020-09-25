Harvest activity is more pronounced in soybeans than corn, but the weather forecasts look favorable once most of the corn will be ready in the coming week, week in a half, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
The weather outlook in most Brazil production regions continues with a pattern of showers and a few thunderstorms expected in center west and center south Brazil over the near term, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Today is an important day for the bulls, as they have their first real challenge since the rallies started in August, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.