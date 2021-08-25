Weather focus shifts to heat

Crop markets continued to react to evolving crop conditions, trying to sort out the latest weather impacts.
“Grain and oilseed markets opened near their lows and climbed higher throughout the day, focused on crop conditions, before taking a bit of a nosedive on the close,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
Traders are watching trends in the U.S. dollar and the corn crop rapidly moving toward maturity. “A weaker U.S. dollar for the fourth consecutive session along with continued concern that warm weather is pushing the crop toward maturity at a faster than desired pace and consequently, potentially lowering yield provided support,” Total Farm Marketing said.