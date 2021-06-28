Weather forecast triggers new corn buying

Grain markets had a good day to start the week. Traders and analysts continue to look ahead to the next USDA report, as well as weather trends.
“Grain markets put on a good-size rally in today’s trade as we await the report on Wednesday and remain in a weather market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Corn futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “CU traded back above the 100-day moving average. Morning GFS weather model suggesting warm and dry U.S. Midwest two-week weather triggered some new buying. Noon GFS was wetter. GFS model has trouble in transition weather.”