 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather forecasts bounce grain prices

Weather forecasts bounce grain prices

Changing weather forecasts are “whipping the market around,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor services. Now, the GFS weather model suggests dry/warm U.S. Midwest weather this week and wet weather next week, Freed said.

A close today below the 50-day level would really dampen the technical view of the corn market and possibly trigger some long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Update today. “However, with dry conditions dominating many areas as the new crop struggles to gain traction, we expect volatility to remain high for prices,” TFM said.

The rain forecast is the key reason for the collapse in November soybeans from Friday's high, but given “the unreliability of the 6-14 day forecast, price breaks may turn out to be buying opportunities,” The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean ended lower after USDA unexpectedly lowered US soybean crush and failed to increase export,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded higher for most of the day today, and prices benefited from lower than anticipated ending stocks on the WASDE report,” Michaela W…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices are mixed this morning trading within the ranges of Thursday after USDA unexpectedly lowered U.S. soybean crush and failed to i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is lower overnight after yesterday’s stronger performance on a friendly USDA WASDE report. A large storm system that has gone through a l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn prices are 1 to 3 cents higher as the sun rises on another USDA report day,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The short-term direction of soybean prices will be dictated by the results of the USDA report today, and the changes to the weather forecasts…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soy basis is rising in Brazil, indicating supplies may be getting tight, said Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News