Weather forecasts bounce grain prices

Changing weather forecasts are “whipping the market around,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor services. Now, the GFS weather model suggests dry/warm U.S. Midwest weather this week and wet weather next week, Freed said.
A close today below the 50-day level would really dampen the technical view of the corn market and possibly trigger some long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Update today. “However, with dry conditions dominating many areas as the new crop struggles to gain traction, we expect volatility to remain high for prices,” TFM said.
The rain forecast is the key reason for the collapse in November soybeans from Friday's high, but given “the unreliability of the 6-14 day forecast, price breaks may turn out to be buying opportunities,” The Hightower Report said today.