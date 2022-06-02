Weather forecasts stay 'normal'

The Biden administration is “likely to raise blending mandates above the figure it proposed in December,” CHS Hedging said. That would align with consumption levels. “The proposed level was 13.32 bln gallons which were thought to be too low at the time.”
Globally, the biggest news is if Russia will allow Ukrainian exports, ADM Investor Services said. “Ukraine wheat crop is estimated near 20 mmt with 10 mmt available for export. US wheat prices are still not competitive to buyers.”
Weather forecasts are calling for “normal rains” in the Midwest, ADM Investor Services said.
The next WASDE report will come out on June 10.