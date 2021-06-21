 Skip to main content
Weather forecasts still dominate trade direction

“We’re in the midst of a full-fledged weather market and the price action will be largely dependent on subsequent forecasts,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging. However, he said support is holding up nicely on this morning’s break, “which could lead to buying during the day session as the market prepares for what could be another bullish crop progress report,” he said.

Scattered rains in the Midwest were helpful for many areas, but more are needed to end drought for developing row crops. Another chance for widespread showers comes late this week and weekend, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update.

Despite some rain in Iowa and Illinois, “the extended forecasts models appear dry enough to provide some support today,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Soybean futures recovered “a large chunk” of Thursday’s losses to close out last week, and appear to be consolidating to begin this week ahead of updated weather forecasts and crop ratings, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

