Weather forecasts tilt grain markets to the bearish side

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General will sign a deal today to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports. This and U.S. weather is weighing on grain prices. So far, Russia and Ukraine have not yet commented on any new deal. There remains many logistical issues to actually start shipping grain, Total Farm Marketing said today.
China’s Ag Ministry reports an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Qinghai province, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging, said this morning.
A cooler and wetter forecast for the next two weeks should ease yield concerns for the soybean crop. Weakness in the energy markets is also pressuring soybean oil, The Hightower Report said this morning.