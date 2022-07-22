 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather forecasts tilt grain markets to the bearish side

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General will sign a deal today to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports. This and U.S. weather is weighing on grain prices. So far, Russia and Ukraine have not yet commented on any new deal. There remains many logistical issues to actually start shipping grain, Total Farm Marketing said today.

China’s Ag Ministry reports an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Qinghai province, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging, said this morning.

A cooler and wetter forecast for the next two weeks should ease yield concerns for the soybean crop. Weakness in the energy markets is also pressuring soybean oil, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Corn

Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 de…

Soybeans

“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down …

Soybeans

“Even though 2 cargos of beans were announced sold to China, people are beginning to doubt USDA’s forecast of U.S. soybean exports,” Total Far…

Corn

The weather outlook for the next two weeks has improved significantly as far as crop stress, and the market may find additional selling pressu…

Corn

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Soybeans

Weather talk has been buzzing about a ridge forming in early August which could bring stress to the soybean crop during their crucial month, b…

