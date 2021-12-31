 Skip to main content
Weather, geopolitics key factors in grain trade

Trade will be watching South America and U.S. weather for 2022 price direction, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Global geopolitical issues could become more important in 2022 and U.S. Central Bank policy could also be key. Inflation could impact food prices and demand.

Rain moved a little farther south than forecast and next week’s forecast has added some better rain chances for south-central Brazil while southern Brazil remains parched, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. How much rain falls next week will be critical as the longer-term forecasts are dry and hot for central and southern Brazil and Argentina.

