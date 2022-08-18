 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather, global markets causing volatility

Crop markets fell overnight, while wheat continued its slide with double-digit losses. “Wheat is pulling corn and beans lower,” CHS Hedging said.

In the midst of tensions with China, the U.S. and Taiwan are agreeing to start trade talks, CHS Hedging noted. Meanwhile, China is dealing with water shortages in the Yangtze River which provides power and irrigation for their crops.

Brazil is expected to see a dramatic cut in fertilizer consumption this upcoming planting season, ADM Investor Services said. Farmers in the South American country are expected to use 43 mln tonnes of fertilizer, compared to the 45.85 tonnes used last year. However, some experts do not see a significant effect on upcoming yields.

