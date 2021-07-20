 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather hitting Brazil crop

Weather hitting Brazil crop

Cold weather is hitting Brazil as frosts are raising concerns about export volumes, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cold wave is expected to reach its peak today, with forecasts showing potential fresh frosts in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Minas Gerais.”

Most commodity markets were up overnight, recovering from yesterday’s outside pressure. “Stock index futures and crude oil contracts are up this morning after bouncing off of 100-day Moving Average support levels following yesterday’s price collapse,” Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is trading lower today on non-threatening weather conditions and concerns of slowing demand from China, Ami Heesch of CHS trad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Corn is supported by a dry weather forecast for the Dakotas and Minnesota, which account for 20% of U.S. corn acres, said Steve Freed of ADM I…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were flat overnight as prices settle into a consolidation phase, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Bids continue to go up globally for corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, with Argentina being the cheapest market right now. “With U.S. a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News