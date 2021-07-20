Weather hitting Brazil crop

Cold weather is hitting Brazil as frosts are raising concerns about export volumes, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cold wave is expected to reach its peak today, with forecasts showing potential fresh frosts in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Minas Gerais.”
Most commodity markets were up overnight, recovering from yesterday’s outside pressure. “Stock index futures and crude oil contracts are up this morning after bouncing off of 100-day Moving Average support levels following yesterday’s price collapse,” Total Farm Marketing said.