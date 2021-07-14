Weather leads grain story internationally

U.S. soybean prices remain supported, but may be running into resistance as a system of rain begins to form up north bringing relief to drought-stricken areas such as South Dakota before turning hot a dry again next week, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.
Elsewhere, in Western Canada, grain and oilseed crops will be further affected by heat and lack of moisture this week. “Many crops are maturing faster than normal with grain and pods filling in early, Manitoba’s provincial government reported,” according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
In contrast weather is too wet in Germany where grain harvest kicked off about 10 days ago with collection of winter-barley crops. Harvest has been stalled repeatedly by heavy rainfall, and Germany’s farmers fear a “long difficult harvest” due to rain, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.